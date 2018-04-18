Watch Courtney Love, Dave Navarro Cover the Velvet Underground

Courtney Love and Dave Navarro covered the Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man" during the Above Ground benefit concert Monday night in Los Angeles, Spin reports. The event raised funds for MusiCares, the Recording Academy charity that assists musicians financially during medical or personal crises.

The former Hole singer and Jane's Addiction guitarist led a pick-up band for their faithful rendition of Lou Reed's heroin deal ode, which highlights 1967's The Velvet Underground & Nico. Love strutted around the stage with a glam-rock attitude, and Navarro vigorously strummed an electric guitar, all while Andy Warhol's classic pop art (including images of the famous Campbell's soup can and Marilyn Monroe's face) cycled behind them on a backdrop.

Love previously performed "I'm Waiting for the Man" with Navarro in 2013 with the guitarist's former hard rock covers act, Camp Freddy.

Navarro and guitarist Billy Morrison organized the Above Ground benefit, which took place at L.A.'s Belasco Theatre. Billy Idol, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes also participated in the show, which included full-LP performances of The Velvet Underground & Nico and Adam and the Ants' Kings of the Wild Frontier.