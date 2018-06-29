Coheed and Cambria released an eerie video for their new single "Unheavenly Creatures," the title track from the prog-rock band's upcoming ninth LP, Unheavenly Creatures.

In the clip, director P.R. Brown creates a visual counterpart for the concept album's opening chapters, following two captured criminals (Creature and Colossus) as they walk through a ship to receive judgment. The duo flash back to their lives as criminals, teasing how their friendship crumbled on the way. Frontman Claudio Sanchez appears throughout the video, his face hovering like a digital phantom.

In contrast with the sprawling, heavy approach of their previously issued, 10-minute prog saga "The Dark Sentencer," "Unheavenly Creatures" finds the band in power-pop mode. The track opens with plinky sequenced synths worthy of a retro video game and builds through distorted riffs to a massive sing-along chorus. "I fear, my dear, the end is here," Sanchez sings. "So run, run, run, run like a son of a gun."

Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, out October 5th via new label Roadrunner Records, marks the band's return to conceptual storytelling as the first act of a new story arc within their Amory Wars universe. A limited-edition deluxe box set will include an exclusive, 80-plus-page, hardcover illustrated sci-fi novel; a complete Act 1 novella from Sanchez and his wife, Chandra Echert; a CD copy of the regular album and an exclusive bonus album of demo versions, The Crown Heights Demos, among other items.

Coheed and Cambria will launch a co-headlining summer tour with Taking Back Sunday on July 6th in Miami, Florida.