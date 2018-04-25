Watch Chvrches Wander Through Riots in New 'Miracle' Video

Chvrches navigate turbulent streets filled with rioting, fist fights and splattering paint in their new "Miracle" video.

Singer Lauren Mayberry calmly strolls through the post-apocalyptic scene in a slow-motion haze, even as she's tackled to the ground. The vocalist slams her coat and screams in frustration as the violence escalates with punches and shattered bottles.

"Miracle" highlights the Scottish synth-pop trio's upcoming third studio album, Love Is Dead, out May 25th. The LP – which also includes "My Enemy," featuring vocals from the National's Matt Berninger – marks their first collaboration with outside producers, including pop hit-makers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck) and Steve Mac (Shakira, Demi Lovato). Love Is Dead follows their 2015 record, Every Open Eye.

Chvrches will kick off a world tour on May 26th in Swansea, Wales. After a run of summer festival dates, the group will launch a brief North American run on September 20th in San Diego, California.