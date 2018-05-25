Watch Chvrches' Dynamic Rendition of 'Miracle' on 'Fallon'

Chvrches performed their cathartic single "Miracle" on Thursday's Tonight Show.

The synth-pop trio nailed the song's dynamic shifts. Multi-instrumentalists Iain Cook and Martin Doherty flanked the stage on synths, with the former switching to a booming bass guitar on the choruses.

"Miracle" appears on the Glasgow-based trio's newly issued third LP, Love Is Dead. The album, which follows 2015's Every Open Eye, is their first collaboration with outside producers, including pop veterans Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck) and Steve Mac (Shakira, Demi Lovato).

Chvrches recently launched an international tour that continues May 25th with their album release show in London, England. The group will perform new songs at the gig, which they'll live stream on their YouTube page starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Their North American leg begins September 20th in San Diego, California and runs through late October.