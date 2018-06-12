Watch Chromatics' Funereal New Video for 'Blue Girl'

Electro-pop band Chromatics unveiled a dark video for their new song "Blue Girl." The track will appear on their forthcoming LP Dear Tommy, which is due out this fall.

Directed by Chromatics in collaboration with director of photography Rene Hallen, the video ruminates on the pain of romantic departures. "Blue one/ Don't come undone/ Make your place inside the sun/ And leave this broken world," Ruth Radelet sings hauntingly. "They never understand/ They never understand/ They never understand/ Why we say goodbye."

The funereal sentiment of the lyrics are echoed in the minor-key sway of the melodies and visuals: roses used as drum sticks, candles and members wearing theatrical contact lenses reminiscent of movies about the undead.

"Blue Girl" follows the band's release of "Black Walls," which is also slated for Dear Tommy.