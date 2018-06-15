Watch Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Fallon Busk in Disguise in NYC Subway

Christina Aguilera celebrated the release of new album Liberation by donning a disguise and busking in the New York subway alongside Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show. Midway through the episode, the singer's eighth studio LP officially arrived, as Fallon told Aguilera during the interview.

Aguilera wore a wig and a face-obscuring hat for the incognito performance, which has become a viral staple for the Tonight Show; previous "buskers" include Maroon 5 and U2.

However, the disguises are pretty much for naught as, within 10 seconds into their cover of Aretha Franklin's "Think," it's evident that the voice booming out of this subway performer is unmistakably Aguilera's. Before the buskers even hit the first chorus, a throng of passersby stop and whip out their cellphones to capture the unique performance.

With the ruse obviously up, Fallon and Aguilera shed the costumes and continued to entertain the congregators with an acoustic rendition of the singer's Stripped single "Fighter."

Aguilera offered up a third Tonight Show performance – this time in Rockefeller Center as opposed to under it – with the Liberation single "Fall in Line":