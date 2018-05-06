Watch Childish Gambino's Caustic Video for New Song 'This Is America'

Donald Glover capped off his triumphant Saturday Night Live episode with the debut of the music video for "This Is America," the new single from Glover's musical alter ego Childish Gambino.



The video, helmed by Atlanta director Hiro Murai, is a surreal, visceral statement about gun violence in America as Glover alternates between gleefully dancing and remorselessly unloading firearms at unsuspecting victims over a serious of unflinching long shots.



The track reportedly features backing vocals by a throng of rappers – including fellow Atlanta natives Young Thug, 21 Savage and Migos' Quavo as well as Rae Sremmurd's Slxm Jimmy and BlocBoy JB – while the video features a cameo by SZA, who sits atop the hood of a car towards the end of the visual.



Glover, who served double duty as host and musical guest of SNL, also debuted the track live during the episode. Later in the show, Childish Gambino also unveiled his celebratory new track "Saturday," with Zoey Kravitz both introducing the artist and taking part in the performance, which turned SNL's Studio 8H into a joyous block party:



Both "This Is America" and "Saturday" mark Glover's first new music as Childish Gambino since his 2016 LP 'Awaken, My Love!' Childish Gambino will tour this fall with Vince Staples and Rae Sremmurd as well as headline the Austin City Limits Festival.

