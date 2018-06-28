Watch Charli XCX's Sultry New '5 In the Morning' Video

Charli XCX struts around an empty warehouse in the new video for her late-night, pop-trap jam, "5 in the Morning." It's her first solo offering since she released her Pop 2 mixtape last December.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the visual finds the singer alone in a warehouse, where she confidently dances around in sleek outfits. "I'm going all in/ It's 5 in the morning, I'm busy balling," she sings while bathed in colorful accent lighting. "I ain't even stopping, no/ It's 5 in the morning, I'm so devoted."

The song follows the release of her last two mixtapes, Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

"When I was doing Number 1 Angel, I was differentiating between the two a lot," she told Rolling Stone about the differences between material for her mixtapes versus an album cut. "But now, I kind of don't. I think I will make [another] album, but what even is an album anymore? My intent at the moment is that I just want to be releasing as much music as possible, whether that's collaborations or my own songs.

"I think that just because it's called a mixtape doesn't mean it's less valid. Over the past year and a half, I've realized how much I love being in the studio and how much I love collaborating and how much of a good curator I am," she continued. "I just want to do that, whether that's in mixtape form or album form or whatever."

Earlier this month, the singer appeared in Tove Lo's "Bitches" remix video with Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma as well as in Lil Xan's "Moonlight" video. Charli XCX is currently on the road serving as an opener for Taylor Swift's Reputation tour alongside Camila Cabello.