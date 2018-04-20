Watch Chaka Khan's Exuberant 'I'm Every Woman' on 'Kimmel'

Chaka Khan delivered an exuberant rendition of her 1978 hit "I'm Every Woman" on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Khan's performance of the 40-year-old single was in part to honor the ABC hit drama Scandal, which aired its series finale Thursday night. The show's cast members, including star Kerry Washington and creator Shonda Rhimes, sat on Kimmel's couches before Khan took the stage.

The conclusion of Scandal coincides with Rhimes' move to Netflix after the showrunner inked a megadeal to bring her Shondaland production company to the streaming service.

In 2016, Khan was named as one of the 19 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2016.

Following the Kimmel performance, Khan posted a minute of backstage footage onto her Twitter, including her conversation with the late-night host: