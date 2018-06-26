Watch Chaka Khan Launch Dance Party in Exuberant 'Like Sugar' Video

Funk legend Chaka Khan unveiled an exuberant video for "Like Sugar," the singer's first song in over a decade.

The Kim Gehrig-directed video features an array of dancers grooving to the track, with Parisian duo I Could Never Be a Dancer providing the choreography. The dancers' already mesmerizing moves are looped, duplicated and layered, allowing them to move with the song in unexpected ways, and giving the clip an engrossing GIF-like quality.

Chaka Khan released "Like Sugar" earlier this month. Former Major Lazer producer Switch produced the song, which was the first to be released on his new label, Diary Records.

Diary Records will also release Chaka Khan's next album, which will mark her first since 2007's Funk This. A release date and title are expected to be announced soon.

In April, Chaka Khan made a rare television appearance to perform her 1978 hit "I'm Every Woman" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The singer has a handful of live dates scheduled for this summer as well, including stops in Chicago, Illinois, Nashville, Tennessee, Denver Colorado and Newport Beach, California.