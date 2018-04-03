Watch Cardi B's Glammed-Up New Video for 'Bartier Cardi'

Cardi B has shared her glammed-up new video for "Bartier Cardi," a single off the rapper's upcoming new album Invasion of Privacy.



The video – which debuted during VH1's new episode of Love & Hip-Hop, the reality series that helped launch Cardi B – features both 21 Savage, who appears to deliver his guest verse, as well as Migos rapper and Cardi B's fiancé Offset, who shows up in the video's final minute to make out with Cardi B in the backseat of a vehicle.

In the "Bartier Cardi" video, a glamorously styled Cardi B delivers the trap track in a performance that’s broadcasted on a variety of antiquated televisions, including one TV in a room filled with men who have Cardi's name branded on their back of their necks. The rapper also performs "Bartier Cardi" while sitting atop the hood of a moving car.

The "Bartier Cardi" video arrives just days after Cardi B released her latest single "Be Careful" off Invasion of Privacy, which arrives on Friday. The following day, Cardi B will make her Saturday Night Live debut as the Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode's musical guest.