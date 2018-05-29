Watch Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny Throw Summer Bash in 'I Like It' Video

Cardi B unveiled a radiant new video for "I Like It," her Invasion of Privacy collaboration with reggaeton star J Balvin and Latin trap master Bad Bunny.

Related Inside Pop's New Bilingual Moment From "Despacito" to "I Like It," how English- and Spanish-language singers are uniting to create a single global market

The Eif Rivera-directed video was shot in Miami and finds Cardi, Bad Bunny and Balvin sauntering through city streets, taking a summer bash from the neighborhood to the nightclub. The clip is packed with stunning costumes, plenty of dancing and a few cheeky slice-of-life moments, like a woman tossing her ex's clothes off the balcony.

The "I Like It" video arrives one week after Cardi B shared the Western-style video for "Be Careful." That clip featured Cardi B marrying a man in a cowboy hat in a church, then later returning to that church with her husband in a casket.

"I Like It" has already cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and marks Cardi B's fifth Invasion of Privacy single, following "Be Careful," "Bartier Cardi," "Drip" and her breakout Number One, "Bodak Yellow." Cardi B will play a handful of festivals this summer before embarking on a fall trek with Bruno Mars September 7th in Denver.