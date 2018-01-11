Camila Cabello took to The Tonight Show stage to deliver an electrifying performance of her latest single, "Never Be the Same." Cabello's debut solo album Camila will be out this Friday. In front of mirrors that doubled as screens for a wild collection of visuals, Cabello belted out the romantic, booming pop song.

Cabello first appears in front of a pale blue screen, seemingly flanked by two bodies that are soon revealed as her own reflections. She utilizes the mirrors throughout the performance to emphasize her movements and clips of rockets, old home videos, cartoons and previously-recorded images of Cabello. It all ends with the 20-year-old star engulfed in flames.

Cabello parted ways with the pop group Fifth Harmony in December 2016. Over the course of 2017, she had a hit with Machine Gun Kelly — "Bad Things" — and began rolling out her solo singles last spring with "Crying in the Club." Most recently, her song "Havana" featuring Young Thug became a Top Five hit.