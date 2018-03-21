Camila Cabello performed a cinematic rendition of her latest single, "Never Be the Same," on Wednesday's Ellen.

The pop singer utilized some clever camera tricks throughout the track. In the opening verse, the lens focused on her face and dramatic hand gestures; on the next zoom, some additional hands appeared in the frame, creating the illusion that she sprouted a few extra limbs.

On the choruses, Cabello strummed vigorously on her Fender Stratocaster, though her live band's dual synth attack overwhelmed any trace of the guitar part. She showcased her vocal technique on the final refrain, navigating through a series of melismatic runs.

"Never Be the Same" is the second single from Camila, the singer's debut solo LP and first project since leaving Fifth Harmony in 2016. The album also includes her Top Five hit "Havana," featuring Young Thug.

Cabello recently announced her first solo tour, a North American trek that launches April 9th in Vancouver.