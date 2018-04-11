Watch Camila Cabello Launch Tour With Unreleased Pharrell Collaboration

Camila Cabello launched her North American solo tour with a performance of an unreleased Pharrell collaboration, "Sangria Wine," in Vancouver Monday.

Cabello sauntered on stage to the song's steady-rocking dancehall groove, joining her back-up dancers in an intricate routine while delivering a sultry bilingual vocal performance. Pharrell featured on the song's chorus, delivering the infectious hook in his soft croon.

Later in the show, Cabello performed another unreleased – albeit leaked – song, "Scar Tissue." Cabello wrote the track with Charli XCX.

Cabello and Pharrell notably collaborated on the pop star's solo hit, "Havana," which topped the Billboard Hot 100. That track anchored the former Fifth Harmony singer's solo debut, Camila, which was released in January and debuted at Number One.

The North American leg of Cabello's solo tour in support of Camila will continue through the spring , wrapping May 4th in New York City. She'll then join Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour, which begins May 8th in Glendale, Arizona.

