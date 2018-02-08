Watch Calvin Harris' Glitchy 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' Video

Calvin Harris teamed with Canadian musician PartyNextDoor on "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready." The dancehall-tinged cut is embellished by skipping percussion, light synth plunks and stray horn riffs. The music video is a distorted, surreal creation showing PartyNextDoor super-imposed over shots of London.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Harris praised the PartyNextDoor's talents as a singer and songwriter, and spoke about being unable to crack his enigmatic exterior.

"I didn't really figure him out anymore working with him," Harris said. "I just know that his pen and his voice and his delivery is, I think, amongst the best in the world. I worked with him on my last album and I was aware that I underused him and I felt embarrassed and ashamed from underusing him. He sang a hook on a track, I was like, 'Come on you need to do more if you can.' So that's just what I did."



"Nuh Ready Nuh Ready" marks Harris' first new single since scoring a handful of hits with his 2017 record, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The record boasted an array of collaborations with artists like Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean, Migos, Lil Yachty, Future, Young Thug, Ariana Grande and Khalid.

As for PartyNextDoor, the musician released his last album, PartyNextDoor 3, in 2016. A follow-up, tentatively titled Club Atlantis, is expected to arrive this year.