Watch BTS Perform Dramatic 'Fake Love' on 'Corden'

BTS showcased intricate choreography during their performance of "Fake Love" on Tuesday's Late Late Show With James Corden.

The K-pop stars glided across the stage, ducking, strutting and spinning as they harmonized on the angsty track. Group leader RM dominated the performance with his aggressive staccato rapping punctuating the barrage of R&B-pop crooning.

"Fake Love" is the lead single from BTS' recently issued third album, Love Yourself: Tear, the first K-pop LP to top the Billboard 200. The group previously performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards in May, with an introduction from Kelly Clarkson. "Y'all are crazy," she told the audience, bombarded by the din of applause.

BTS will promote Love Yourself: Tear with a world tour this fall. The North American trek launches September 5th with the first of three shows at Los Angeles, California's Staples Center and continues through early October; additional dates will be announced.