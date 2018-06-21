Watch Brockhampton Unveil Tender New Song 'Tonya' on 'Fallon'

Hip-hop collective – and self-proclaimed boyband – Brockhampton unveiled a new song, "Tonya," during their late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Brockhampton set up on a patch of astroturf to perform "Tonya," which began as a tender ballad featuring a mix of falsetto and auto-tuned vocals from Bearface. When the track's steady beat finally kicked in, MCs Kevin Abstract, Dom McLennon and Merlyn Wood traded verses, while Joba provided the song's bridge and piano accompaniment. The performance also featured guest vocals from serpentwithfeet, Jazmine Sullivan and Ryan Beatty.

Prior to the performance, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced that "Tonya" would appear on Brockhampton's upcoming album, The Best Years of Our Lives, though a release date has yet to be announced. Last year, Brockhampton released a trilogy of records, Saturation I, II and III.

Brockhampton's Tonight Show appearance notably marked the group's first public performance since founding member Ameer Vann was kicked out of the group after two women accused him of physical and emotional abuse.