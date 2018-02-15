Watch Brazilian Girls Tour Argentina in New 'Pirates' Video

Brazilian Girls unveiled an uplifting new video for "Pirates." The track is the band's first single from their upcoming album, Let's Make Love, out April 13th.

Juan Gonzs directed the video, shot in Buenos Aires while the band toured Argentina. The clip blends footage of Brazilian Girls backstage at a giant festival, running through the halls and vacuuming the walls of their hotel, posing for a photoshoot and performing on stage for a rambunctious crowd.

"Since we all live in different cities now, we took the opportunity to shoot the video while playing a couple of shows in Argentina," said keyboardist Didi Gutman. "We didn’t have a lot of time, so we asked Juan Gonzs to follow us around to soundchecks, shows, hotels and going from place to place. He has a great eye and did a great job at capturing us intimately – having fun playing and hanging out together."

Let's Make Love marks Brazilian Girls' first album in 10 years, following their 2008 LP, New York City. After a lengthy hiatus, the group reunited for a handful of shows in 2012 and then released an EP, The Critic, in 2016.

Brazilian Girls will embark on a short North American tour in support of Let's Make Love starting May 5th in Brooklyn.