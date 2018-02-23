Watch Bon Jovi Perform Rousing 'When We Were Us' on 'Colbert'

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi performed a vigorous live rendition of "When We Were Us" on Thursday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Jon Bon Jovi belted lyrics about the power of memory over a surge of requisite power chords and harmonies.

Both "When We Were Us" and another new song, "Walls," appear on a new reissue of the band's 2016 LP, This House Is Not For Sale. The group is currently still touring behind the album, with a new leg of North American dates set to kick off March 14th in Denver.

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the 2018 ceremony at Cleveland's Public Hall on April 14th. An edited version of the event will air later on HBO.

The band's original line-up – including former guitarist Richie Sambora and bassist Alec John Such – is expected to reunite during the ceremony. Sambora told Rolling Stone in December that he would "be obliged" to take part. On Wednesday, Jon Bon Jovi appeared to confirm the news during the iHeartRadio Icons With Bon Jovi broadcast, saying he's "exchanged emails" with Sambora and spoke to Such. "They've been invited to not only come and celebrate but to perform with us," he said, Asbury Park Press reports.

