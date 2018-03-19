Watch Bleachers' Jack Antonoff in Rom-Com-Spoofing 'Alfie's Song' Video

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff struggles to land the perfect rom-com kiss in the playful video for "Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)," his single from the recently issued Love, Simon soundtrack.

The clip stars Antonoff as the leading actor in a romantic Hollywood film, bumbling his way through many awkward takes at a climactic kiss scene. The songwriter runs down the sidewalk toward the Love, Simon premiere, where, among other blunders, he knocks over a waiter, gags profusely and gets hit by a taxi.

Bleachers performed "Alfie's Song" earlier this month on The Tonight Show. The band also contributed three other tracks – "Rollercoaster," "Keeping a Secret" and "Wild Heart" – to the Love, Simon soundtrack, with Antonoff and MØ collaborating on the duet "Never Fall in Love."



Antonoff released his second Bleachers LP, Gone Now, in 2017. He also produced and co-wrote material for Lorde, Banks, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift and Pink last year.