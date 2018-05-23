Watch Bjork's Stunning First TV Performance in Eight Years

Björk returned to television for the first time in eight years, performing two tracks, "Courtship" and "The Anchor Song," on Later… With Jools Holland Tuesday.

For her performance of "Courtship," which appears on 2017's Utopia, Björk assembled an ensemble of flutists who layered the track's uncanny birdsong over skittering percussion. Donning a stunning, surreal mask, Björk delivered an engrossing vocal performance, her hypnotic warble peaking at the end with a stunning wail.

Björk kept the flute ensemble for her rendition of "The Anchor Song," which appeared on her 1993 debut album, Debut. The woodwinds lent the song an airy touch, bolstering Björk's vocals in a wholly unique way that still recalled the saxophone melange on the original tune.

Björk released Utopia last November. On May 25th, she'll release a three-track remix EP featuring re-workings of album cut "Arisen My Senses" from Jlin, Kelly Lee Owens and Lanark Artefax.