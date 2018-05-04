Watch Billy Corgan Perform Intimate 'Archer' on 'Corden'

While Smashing Pumpkins are set to embark on their semi-reunion tour in two months, Billy Corgan visited The Late Late Show in support of his 2017 solo LP Ogilala with an intimate rendition of that album's "Archer."

The performance kept with the stripped-down tone of Ogilala, as that album's tracks featured Corgan alone playing either piano or guitar.

"I had no idea we'd do that," Corgan told Rolling Stone in November. "But I really grew to love it. Rick [Rubin, who produced the album] has a special, almost spectral-like quality of getting to the heart of a song in a way that's really, really unique.

In July, Corgan will reunite with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin – but not bassist D'arcy Wretzky – for the first time since 2000 when the Smashing Pumpkins set off on their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour.

Corgan also spoke to Lars Ulrich's It's Electric radio show about his failed efforts to reconnect with Wretzky. "I spent two years before all that repairing my relationship and every time I tried to get into a room with her — so, I still haven't been in a room with her in 19 years," Corgan said. "It was a telephone thing and you're trying to say, 'This can happen, this can happen, what do you think?' Always very pleasant, great, awesome, and only when it became obvious that it wasn't the way she wanted it to be, it turned into this other thing that was reminiscent of the past."

