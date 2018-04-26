Watch Billie Eilish, Khalid Brave Rain, Ice in 'Lovely' Video

Billie Eilish and Khalid brave an onslaught of rain, ice and solitude in the simple yet striking video for their new duet, "Lovely."

The Taylor Cohen-directed clip is set entirely within a glass box and finds Eilish and Khalid lumbering wearily around their confines, staring out at the void beyond. Above them, a single rain cloud unleashes a torrential downpour and eventually the water freezes over, ice shrouding the walls as Khalid and Eilish hold each other inside. But as "Lovely" drifts towards its aching end, the ice thaws to reveal the box is finally empty.

Eilish and Khalid released "Lovely" last Thursday. The track follows Eilish's song, "Bitches Broken Hearts," which she shared on Soundcloud last November before officially releasing it in March. Eilish released her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me, last year.

Eilish is reportedly working on her debut album and has a handful of live dates scheduled for this spring and summer. The trek includes festival stops at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

As for Khalid, the singer has collaborated with a variety of artists since the release of his acclaimed 2017 debut, American Teen. Recently he's partnered with Sabrina Claudio for "Don't Let Me Down," Normani for "Love Lies" off the Love, Simon soundtrack and Swae Lee for "The Ways" off the Black Panthersoundtrack. Khalid will kick his next North American tour May 1st in Portland, Oregon.