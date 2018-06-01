Watch Big Boi Soundtrack First Date in 'All Night' Video

Big Boi provides an aura of confidence to a young man's first date in the rapper's new video for "All Night," the latest single off Big Boi's 2017 album Boomiverse.

The video follows a bubbly teenager as he prepares for a date, meets the girl's parents and takes her to the restaurant and, later, a motel.

The OutKast rapper makes several cameos over the course of the video: As a pharmacist who gives the protagonist an "All Night" pill, as the dreadlocked sommelier at the restaurant and as the motel operator who gives the couple a key to a room for the night.

Previous Boomiverse videos include "In the South," "Chocolate," "Kill Jill" and "Mic Jack."

Big Boi will complete his tour in support of Boomiverse on June 8th with a hometown gig at Atlanta's Tabernacle. This fall, the rapper will serve as special guest on Christina Aguilera's first North American tour in over 10 years. Big Boi also has a role in the upcoming Superfly reboot.