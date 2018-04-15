Watch Beyonce Reunite With Destiny's Child at Coachella

Beyoncé's epic headlining set at Coachella Saturday featured guests like Jay-Z, Solange Knowles and, as rumored, a Destiny's Child, with the trio reforming onstage to perform a three-song medley.



Related Coachella 2018: 15 Artists to Watch A guide to Coachella's most refreshing performances, featuring Hayley Kiyoko, Chloe X Halle, Greta Van Fleet and more

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams rejoined Beyoncé for the first time in three years and delivered "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier" during the final segment of Beyoncé's set.



Destiny's Child last performed together in 2015 when Knowles, Rowland and Williams staged a surprise reunion to sing the latter's "Say Yes" at the Stellar Awards.

The Coachella medley was the trio's most high-profile reunion since Destiny's Child performed together during Beyoncé's Super Bowl headlining gig in February 2013.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," Beyoncé said earlier in her 24-song set.

