Watch Beck's 'Fix Me' Video Starring Instagram-Famous Poodles

Beck unveiled an adorable new video for his Colors track "Fix Me," starring a young girl, Mame, and her three poodles, Riku, Gaku and Qoo, all of whom have become popular on Instagram. Beck has also partnered with the ASPCA and is encouraging fans to donate to the organization.

The Brook Linder-directed clip was shot in Yamagata, Japan and features simple yet serene shots of Mame and her pups dressing up in costumes, playing with toys, reading books, taking lots of hard-earned naps and eating birthday cake.

"There's something really special happening in the mountains of Yamagata, and we were lucky enough to enter Mame's world for two afternoons in November," Linder said of the video. "That home is heaven on Earth. One of the dogs, Qoo, and I had a special connection – I think he's my great-grandfather reincarnated… or something. He looked into my soul."

Beck released Colors last October, and the LP was named one of Rolling Stone's best albums of 2017. The album found the musician pivoting from the folk-rock of his Grammy-winning record Morning Phase to a more vibrant pop sound.

