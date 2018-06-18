Watch Beach House's Menacing New 'Black Car' Video

A driverless vehicle drifts through the city in Beach House's menacing "Black Car" video.

The black-and-white clip opens with establishing shots of a foggy skyline. Director Alistair Legrand – brother of the dream-pop duo's Victoria Legrand – then moves to an otherwise empty parking garage. The car cruises through streets and tunnels as the song's eerie synths build to a climax.

"Black Car" is Beach House's fourth single from their recently issued seventh LP, 7, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2018 So Far. The record also features the singles "Lemon Glow," "Dive" and "Dark Spring," the latter of which they paired with another enigmatic, black-and-white video.



Beach House will promote the album with a North American tour launching July 24th in New Haven, Connecticut and running through late August.