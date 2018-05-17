Watch Beach House Perform Dreamy 'Drunk in LA' on 'Kimmel'

Beach House performed a fog-shrouded version of "Drunk in LA" – both literally and figuratively – on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The trio utilized the mystical atmosphere of Victoria Legrand's soothing voice and Alex Scally's delay-soaked electric guitar, building a slow and subtle crescendo.

Legrand conjured impressionistic images within the dream-pop swirl. "I had a good run playing horses in my mind," she crooned over thumping toms and a softly pattering drum machine. "Left my heart out somewhere running, wanting strangers to be mine/I would climb the Eiffel Tower, write letters on the sky."

"Drunk in LA" appears on Beach House's appropriately titled, recently issued seventh LP, 7. The band recently concluded a round of North American tour dates in support of the record, and another leg launches July 26th in Philadelphia.

Legrand and Scally spoke about their intimate creative relationship in a recent Rolling Stone profile. "My strengths seemed to be where her weaknesses were," the guitarist said. "And her strengths seemed to be where my weaknesses are. What we made [together] was instantly far better than anything we made on our own. It was an ease of work."

