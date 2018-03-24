Watch Ariana Grande Sing 'Be Alright' at March for Our Lives Rally

Ariana Grande performed her Dangerous Woman hit "Be Alright" at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. Saturday.

Grande is a native of Boca Raton, Florida, a town adjacent to Parkland, Florida, the site of the tragic school shooting that served as the catalyst for the March for Our Lives protest.



"This is for those brilliant students here today that are leading this march and for everybody participating today. Thank you so much for fighting for change and for love and safety and for our future." Grande told the crowd of thousands at the rally.

Grande also shared a group hug and selfies onstage with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students following "Be Alright."

The singer's performance at the country-spanning rally to end gun violence marked Grande's first concert appearance since September, when she sang at a Charlottesville, Virginia benefit concert aimed at healing that community in the aftermath of the deadly white nationalist rally.

Grande also previously hosted the One Manchester concert in the weeks after her show in the British city was the target of a terrorist attack that killed 23 people on May 22nd, 2017.

The March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. also hosted performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, Andra Day and Common, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Vic Mensa.