Watch Arcade Fire Wreck Casino in 'Money + Love' Short Film

Actress Toni Collette joins Arcade Fire in Money + Love, a 16-minute short film that serves as a two-in-one music video for "Put Your Money on Me" and "We Don't Deserve Love."

Collette plays the head of a comically evil media company called Everything Now. At the start of the video, she informs Arcade Fire that they are "are officially bankrupt." "This contract with us will ensure that we keep the show on the road," she adds. "We'll have exclusive rights over your entire back catalog and take just 98.3% of future earnings." As part of the contract, the band also has to include ridiculous product placements in all their clips.

This serves as a loose set-up for Arcade Fire's song "Put Your Money on Me," a gleaming disco number. As the song throbs in the background, the band takes a stance against exploitation and greed by wreaking havoc in a casino and making a run for it. (Régine Chassagne gets caught by the cops.) Later in the clip, the band offers a more straightforward performance of "We Don't Deserve Love," a glum ballad about an imploding relationship.

Both "Put Your Money on Me" and "We Don't Deserve Love" appeared on Arcade Fire's Everything Now album last year. The band is set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend and will play a handful of shows in the U.S. in July.

