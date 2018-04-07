Watch Arcade Fire Cover Cranberries' 'Linger' in Dublin

Arcade Fire covered the Cranberries' "Linger" during their Friday concert in Dublin, Ireland, the home country of the Cranberries and their late singer Dolores O'Riordan.

Related Dolores O'Riordan: Inside Cranberries Singer's Final Days "She was in a good space," says label executive Dan Waite, after hearing from late singer before unexpected death

Win Butler and company performed the chorus of the beloved Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can't We? single before segueing back into Arcade Fire's "Everything Now," Pitchfork reports.

O'Riordan died January 15th in her London hotel room at the age of 46. An inquest into O'Riordan's "unexplained" but "non-suspicious" cause of death had been scheduled for April 3rd. However, the Westminster Coroners Office told the Express UK that the hearing had been rescheduled to an undetermined date. The singer was laid to rest in her native Limerick following a memorial attended by thousands of fans.



In March, the surviving Cranberries announced they were "pushing ahead" with a planned 25th anniversary edition of 1993's Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can't We?

"After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started," the band said in a statement. "We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that's the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year."