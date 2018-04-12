Watch Arcade Fire, Chrissie Hynde Cover the Pretenders

Arcade Fire recruited Chrissie Hynde to perform the Pretenders' "Don't Get Me Wrong" during the band's London concert on Wednesday. The singer also joined the art-rockers for their show-closing anthem "Wake Up."

For "Don't Get Me Wrong," a single from the Pretenders' 1986 LP, Get Close, Hynde alternated vocals with Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, who vigorously strummed a 12-string acoustic guitar. Régine Chassagne played a massive keytar, while Will Butler chimed in on a xylophone. The show's openers, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, also joined for "Wake Up" (along with the National's Bryce Dessner, according to NME), cramming the stage full of musicians.



Arcade Fire relived the performance on Twitter, sharing a hilarious backstage video of Hynde walking the players through "Don't Get Me Wrong." In previous shows from their Everything Now tour, the band have covered the Cranberries' "Linger" and John Lennon's "Mind Games" (which they also released as a studio version).