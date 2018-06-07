The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. unveiled a vibrant new video for "Far Away Truths," a track off his latest solo record, Francis Trouble.

Hammond Jr.'s wife, Justyna, directed the video, which finds the musician performing the energetic rocker in front of a colorful backdrop. Hammond Jr.'s lively movements are accentuated by occasional special effects, but even more mesmerizing are the shadows, silhouettes and kaleidoscopic flourishes crafted by lighting wiz Tobias Rylander.

"Sometimes making music videos takes months, sometimes weeks, I do it in days," Hammond Jr. said. "I was lucky to work with my wife, Justyna, directing and the legend Tobias Rylander creating visuals that echo the Francis Trouble album art."

Hammond Jr. released Francis Trouble in March, marking his first solo record since 2015's Momentary Masters. The musician will spend the next few months touring Europe, Asia and Australia, though he is scheduled to play Voodoo festival, taking place in New Orleans October 26th through 28th.