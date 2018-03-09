Watch A Perfect Circle's Smartphone-Obsessed 'Disillusioned' Video

A Perfect Circle condemn digital obsession, praise the healing power of nature in the new video for "Disillusioned." Directed by Alex Howard, the video follows a woman through a creepy, black-and-white space where a cult stands enraptured by their smartphones, scrolling until their eyes literally become blank.

The protagonist sneaks outside, encountering a group of people at one with nature, holding hands in a circle. One person hands her a lighter, which she uses as a symbolic tool to rescue more of the digitally obsessed. The world, fittingly, fills with color.

Maynard James Keenan taps into these same cultural critiques in his lyrics. "Time to put the silicone obsession down," he sings over Billy Howerdel's ringing piano chords. "Take a look around, find a way in the silence."

"Disillusioned" highlights A Perfect Circle's long-awaited fourth LP – and first in 14 years – Eat the Elephant, out April 20th. The band is releasing a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl single of the song, paired with lead single "The Doomed," on March 9th. Select copies are available at the A Perfect Circle website and at select retailers.

The band will promote the record on a North American tour launching April 14th in Tucson, Arizona.