Watch A Perfect Circle's Creepy 'The Contrarian' Video

A Perfect Circle conjured a realm of human puppeteers, magicians and octopi for their creepy video for "The Contrarian."

The vivid clip compiles modified 2D footage of Steven Sebring's hologram companion film that appeared in the band's deluxe box set of their recently issued fourth LP, Eat the Elephant. A Perfect Circle also released a 2D video for "TalkTalk" adapting a segment of Sebring's film last month.

Singer Maynard James Keenan spoke to Billboard about his vision behind the hologram film, which is viewable through a prism included in the box set. "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual," he said of the unique design. "I come from an era where the physical pieces [of music] were something that you cherished. Double-gate foldout with the big images, the interaction of putting vinyl on a turntable I think is lost in the digital age … Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people."

A Perfect Circle also extended their upcoming North American tour with new dates at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, Louisiana (which runs October 26th through the 28th); Lexington, Kentucky (November 3rd); Baltimore, Maryland (November 7th); Detroit, Michigan (November 9th); Minneapolis, Minnesota (November 11th); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (November 13th) and Park City, Kansas (November 14th).