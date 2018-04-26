Watch 5 Seconds of Summer Shred on New Song, 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds of Summer offer a behind-the-scenes look at their most recent tour in the video for their new song, "Youngblood." The track will appear on the group's upcoming LP of the same name, out June 22nd.

"Youngblood" has a relentless, thumping rhythm, around which 5 Seconds of Summer move between delicate verses and a booming chorus. Singer Luke Hemmings belts the hook, "Young blood, say you want me, say you want me back in your life/ So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight/ Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time."

The intimate black-and-white video for "Youngblood" pairs footage of 5 Seconds of Summer performing "Youngblood" onstage with shots of the band touring various cities and hanging out backstage. Conor Butler and Ruth Paveley directed the clip.

"Youngblood" follows previously released single, "Want You Back." Youngblood marks the group's third LP and follows their 2015 album, Sounds Good Feels Good. 5 Seconds of Summer will embark on a North American tour in support of Youngblood August 27th in Toronto.