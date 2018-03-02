Warped Tour Unveils Lineup for Final Run

Warped Tour has announced its 2018 lineup. The tour's final cross-country run includes several bands that have performed over the tour's past 24 years, including All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday and the Used.

Last November, founder Kevin Lyman announced that 2018 would be the end of Warped Tour as a traveling unit, but he left the door open to celebrate the tour's quarter of a century mark in 2019. "Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour," Lyman wrote on the fest's site.

"I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community," he continued, "and look forward to what's to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019."

Other returning artists for the tour's swan song include Reel Big Fish, 3OH!3 and Less than Jake, among many others. As in previous years, up-and-coming acts will also be featured. Two stages, the newly named Mutant Red Dawn and Mutant White Lightning, will host heavy and hardcore artists. Additional special guests will be announced at a later date.

Warped Tour kicks off on June 21st in Pomona, CA, and weaves around the country before culminating in West Palm Beach, FL, on August 5th.