Vinnie Paul: Public Memorial Announced for Pantera Drummer

The family and record label of Vinnie Paul has announced a public memorial for the late Pantera drummer. "Vinnie Paul: A Public Celebration of Life" will take place Sunday, July 1st – the day after Paul's private funeral in his native Texas – at Dallas' Bomb Factory venue.

Fans hoping to attend the memorial must receive a wristband to enter the Bomb Factory; the line for wristbands begins at noon outside the venue prior to the 3:33 p.m. memorial. The event notes, "There are no advance tickets, lines or lists." (The 3:33 p.m. start time is an Easter egg for hardcore fans of Paul's work, as the drummer referred to that time of day as "Dime Time.")

Paul, the co-founder of heavy metal acts like Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah, died at his Las Vegas home June 22nd at the age of 54. The cause of death is still pending, although authorities have stated Paul's death "did not appear suspicious."

It is expected that Paul, born Vincent Abbott, will be buried alongside his late mother and his late brother and bandmate "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who was shot and killed by a deranged fan during a Damageplan concert in December 2004.

"Vinnie Paul Abbott wasn’t just a drummer, he was an iconic fixture in the metal and hard rock community, a pioneer, and an absolute legend. He was a self taught drummer who went on to win many awards for his impeccable skills throughout his career," Eleven Seven Music, which released Hellyeah's last three albums, said in a statement.

"A founding member of Pantera, DamagePlan and his current band Hellyeah, Vinnie was a vital force for bands and millions of fans worldwide. Whether fans were turning their volume to 11 or headbanging their hearts out at live shows, Vinnie was an inspiration... Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy."