Velvet Underground Prep 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

The Velvet Underground will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary into 2018 with a limited edition vinyl box set that collects four of the iconic rock band's studio albums along with a reconstruction of their "lost" 1969 LP.

The six-album 50th anniversary box set also includes 1967's The Velvet Underground & Nico, 1968's White Light/White Heat, 1969's The Velvet Underground, 1970's Loaded and Nico's solo debut Chelsea Girl, which featured contributions from Velvet Underground's Lou Reed, John Cale and Sterling Morrison.

The box set, due out February 23rd and limited to 1,000 copies, also has an exclusive 48-page booklet with vintage photographs and a new foreword penned by Velvet Underground drummer Maureen Tucker. All six albums are pressed onto 180-gram vinyl and presented in stereo.

While the tracks on the 1969 LP previously featured on outtakes collections like VU and Another View, the 50th anniversary edition of 1969 marks the first time the album has been "recreated" for vinyl release. The double-LP 1969 is fleshed out with demo recordings from 1968. The box set is available to preorder now.

In October, the surviving founding members of Velvet Underground, John Cale and Mo Tucker, reunited to perform "I'm Waiting for the Man" for a Grammy salute.

Velvet Underground 50th Anniversary Track List



The Velvet Underground and Nico

Side One

1. "Sunday Morning"

2. "I'm Waiting For The Man"

3. "Femme Fatale"

4. "Venus In Furs"

5. "Run Run Run"

6. "All Tomorrow's Parties"

Side Two

1. "Heroin"

2. "There She Goes Again"

3. "I'll Be Your Mirror"

4. "The Black Angel's Death Song"

5. "European Son"



Nico - Chelsea Girl

Side One

1. "The Fairest of the Seasons"

2. "These Days"

3. "Little Sister"

4. "Winter Song"

5. "It Was A Pleasure Then"

Side Two

1. "Chelsea Girls"

2. "I'll Keep It With Mine"

3. "Somewhere There's a Feather"

4. "Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams"

5. "Eulogy To Lenny Bruce"



White Light/White Heat

Side One

1. "White Light/White Heat"

2. "The Gift"

3. "Lady Godiva's Operation"

4. "There She Comes Now"

Side Two

1. "I Heard Her Call My Name"

2. "Sister Ray"



The Velvet Underground

Side One

1. "Candy Says"

2. "What Goes On"

3. "Some Kinda Love"

4. "Pale Blue Eyes"

5. "Jesus"

Side Two

1. "Beginning To See The Light"

2. "I'm Set Free"

3. "That's The Story Of My Life"

4. "The Murder Mystery"

5. "After Hours"



1969 (recorded May – October 1969)

Side One

1. "Foggy Notion" (original 1969 mix)

2. "One Of The Days" (2014 mix)

3. "Lisa Says" (2014 mix)

4. "I'm Sticking With You" (original 1969 mix)

5. "Andy's Chest" (original 1969 mix)

Side Two

1. "I Can't Stand It" (2014 mix)

2. "She's My Best Friend" (original 1969 mix)

3. "We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together" (2014 mix)

4. "I'm Gonna Move Right In" (original 1969 mix)

5. "Ferryboat Bill" (original 1969 mix)

Side Three

1. "Coney Island Steeplechase" (2014 mix)

2. "Ocean" (original 1969 mix)

3. "Rock & Roll" (original 1969 mix)

4. "Ride Into The Sun" (2014 mix)

Side Four – Bonus Tracks

1. "Hey Mr. Rain" (version one)

2. "Guess I'm Falling In Love" (instrumental version)

3. "Temptation Inside Your Heart" (original mix)

4. "Stephanie Says" (original mix)

5. "Hey Mr. Rain" (version two)

6. "Beginning To See The Light" (early version)



Loaded

Side One

1. "Who Loves The Sun"

2. "Sweet Jane"

3. "Rock & Roll"

4. "Cool It Down"

5. "New Age"

Side Two

1. "Head Held High"

2. "Lonesome Cowboy Bill"

3. "I Found A Reason"

4. "Train Round The Bend"

5. "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'"