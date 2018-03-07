Van Morrison Preps New LP 'You're Driving Me Crazy'

Van Morrison reinvents jazz, blues standards and deep cuts from his catalog on the new LP, You're Driving Me Crazy, out April 27th via Sony Legacy Recordings. The soul singer collaborated with Hammond organ/trumpet virtuoso Joey DeFrancesco on the album, which is his 39th studio project.

You're Driving Me Crazy will be available in single-CD and two-LP formats. The vocalist will issue a limited-edition seven-inch single featuring "Close Enough for Jazz" backed with a cover of Guitar Slim's "The Things I Used to Do" for Record Store Day 2018 on Saturday, April 21st.

Jazz journeyman DeFrancesco – who has previously worked with Miles Davis, John McLaughlin and Grover Washington Jr. – recruited his own band for the Morrison sessions, with guitarist Dan Wilson, drummer Michael Ode and tenor saxophone player Troy Roberts contributing to the LP.

You're Driving Me Crazy includes reworked jazz and blues classics (Peter Chatman's "Every Day I Have the Blues," Eddie Jones' "The Things I Used to Do," Cole Porter's "Miss Otis Regrets") alongside tunes from throughout Morrison's discography ("The Way Young Lovers Do from 1968's Astral Weeks through the title-track to 2005's Magic Time).

Morrison released two albums in 2017: the blues-focused Roll With the Punches and jazz-based Versatile, both of which blended covers and originals.

You're Driving Me Crazy Track List

1. "Miss Otis Regrets" (Cole Porter)

2. "Hold It Right There" (Terry, Grey, Vinson)

3. "All Saints Day" (Van Morrison)

4. "The Way Young Lovers Do" (Van Morrison)

5. "The Things I Used To Do" (Eddie Jones)

6. "Travellin' Light" (John Mercer, James Mundy, James Young)

7. "Close Enough For Jazz" (Van Morrison)

8. "Goldfish Bowl" (Van Morrison)

9. "Evening Shadows" (Van Morrison / Acker Bilk)

10. "Magic Time" (Van Morrison)

11. "You're Driving Me Crazy" (Walter Donaldson)

12. "Every Day I Have The Blues" (Peter Chatman)

13. "Have I Told You Lately" (Van Morrison)

14. "Sticks and Stones" (Titus Turner)

15. "Celtic Swing" (Van Morrison)