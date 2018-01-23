Unknown Mortal Orchestra Release Psychedelic New Song, Plot Tour

Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a psychedelic new single, "American Guilt." Throughout the track, mastermind Ruban Neilson warbles and moans over grimy fuzz guitars and clattering, treble-y drums before the song fades out in a muffled synth swirl.

The New Zealand band also announced a world tour launching April 22nd in Northampton, Massachusetts and concluding July 19th in Phoenix, Arizona. Between two legs of North American dates, the trek includes stops in Germany, France, the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands. Tickets for all new tour dates go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. local time via the band's official site.

It's unclear if "American Guilt" will appear on the band's next LP, which will follow 2015's Multi-Love. However, a press release notes that the song "hints at more material to come."

Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra released the funky stand-alone single "First World Problem" and reworked Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street" for covers compilation Day of the Dead.



Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tour Dates



April 22 - Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

April 23 - Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

April 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale

May 1 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

May 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 12 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

May 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

May 19 - Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus

May 20 - Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof

May 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ zakk

May 22 - Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

May 24 - London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

May 25 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX

May 26 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Strange Waves

May 27 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ World Island

May 28 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

July 6 - Richmond, VA @ The National

July 7 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

July 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

July 9 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

July 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

July 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 13 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

July 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

July 16 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

July 17 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

July 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock|

July 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom