Unknown Mortal Orchestra Release Psychedelic New Song, Plot Tour

Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a psychedelic new single, "American Guilt." Throughout the track, mastermind Ruban Neilson warbles and moans over grimy fuzz guitars and clattering, treble-y drums before the song fades out in a muffled synth swirl.
The New Zealand band also announced a world tour launching April 22nd in Northampton, Massachusetts and concluding July 19th in Phoenix, Arizona. Between two legs of North American dates, the trek includes stops in Germany, France, the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands. Tickets for all new tour dates go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. local time via the band's official site.
It's unclear if "American Guilt" will appear on the band's next LP, which will follow 2015's Multi-Love. However, a press release notes that the song "hints at more material to come."
Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra released the funky stand-alone single "First World Problem" and reworked Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street" for covers compilation Day of the Dead.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tour Dates
April 22 - Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
April 23 - Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
April 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale
May 1 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
May 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
May 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 12 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's
May 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
May 19 - Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus
May 20 - Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof
May 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ zakk
May 22 - Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique
May 24 - London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
May 25 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX
May 26 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Strange Waves
May 27 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ World Island
May 28 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
July 6 - Richmond, VA @ The National
July 7 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
July 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
July 9 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
July 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic
July 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 13 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ
July 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
July 16 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
July 17 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
July 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock|
July 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom