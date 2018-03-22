Pitbull Details Commitment to United Nations Clean Water Initiative

Pitbull discussed improving access to clean water in a statement announcing his partnership with the United Nations. The Cuban American rapper will work with the international organization on its new Water Action Decade 2018 - 2028 initiative.

Related Pitbull Talks Partying in Space, Making History on Earth Miami rapper details what he'd do as president of the United States: "It would be more like the JFK days"

In lieu of appearing at U.N. event on Thursday, Pitbull released what would have been his speech: "I sincerely apologize that I cannot join today," Pitbull wrote after a snowstorm bungled his travel plans. "Women raised me and made me a man. I have learned not to question women, especially Mother Nature."

"The environment is important," Pitbull said. "Try counting your money while holding your breath, starving and being dehydrated at the same time. Do you want to live it? Remember, Water is life. It is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of water. Those who do not face this issue on a daily basis need to understand that water is so powerful it can destroy through two extremes associated with climate change: Creating droughts or drowning cities."

The U.N. General Assembly unanimously adopted the Water Action Decade campaign, which comprises a slew of programs and activities "geared to put greater focus on the sustainable development and integrated management of water resources."

Along with voicing his support for Water Action Decade, Pitbull also teamed with the Clean Water Here and will serve as its Global Ambassador. The rapper helped launch the group's new social media awareness campaign, which will feature support from musicians including Bruno Mars, Pink, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5 and Shawn Mendes.

Pitbull also spoke about the ways he has tried to weave environmental issues into his music over the past few years. "I intentionally named my most recent albums Global Warming, Globalization and Climate Change as a way of sparking conversations and raising awareness that the health of our climate affects all of us," he said. "These titles have encouraged people to talk, to question and to connect the dots. It's simple, water is life."

Pitbull Statement on Water Action Decade 2018 - 2028

I sincerely apologize that I cannot join today. Women raised me and made me a man. I have learned not to question women, especially Mother Nature.

Thank you UN Secretary-General António Guterres, H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly and Ms. Lani Dolifka, Founder of Clean Water. Today, we launch the 2018-2028 Water Action Decade.

Improving clean water access is close to my heart. I am a Miami-born, Cuban American. I am a proud artist who creates global music. Music is so powerful because it transcends boundaries. Music inspires people from all walks of life, and unites them regardless of culture, beliefs or socio-economic status making it the universal language.

While I am not a global water expert, I am a music leader. I am an expert at making the globe move through music. Water access has a strong impact on people’s ability to progress. Climate change is complex, but water is life.

I intentionally named my most recent albums Global Warming, Globalization and Climate Change as a way of sparking conversations and raising awareness that the health of our climate affects all of us. These titles have encouraged people to talk, to question and to connect the dots. It’s simple, water is life.

Lack of clean water breeds all kinds of diseases. The two biggest diseases in the world are ignorance and greed. It’s simple, water is life.

Clean Water Here is committed to improving safe water access for all. I am honored to be Global Ambassador. I am thankful for the opportunity to share my thoughts with the U.N. Delegates on World Water Day 2018.

I first participated with Clean Water Here four years ago. The goal was simple - raise awareness and spark conversations about U.N. World Water Day. Today, I am proud to share we have informed over 3 billion about safe water access. And, we are still doing more.

The environment is important. Try counting your money while holding your breath, starving and being dehydrated at the same time. Do you want to live it? Remember, Water is life.

It is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of water. Those who do not face this issue on a daily basis need to understand that water is so powerful it can destroy through two extremes associated with climate change: creating droughts or drowning cities. Again, it is simple water is life.

And in closing, Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide, thanks you for this amazing opportunity and a reminder to us all: if there’s anybody we can never doubt is Mother Nature. Let’s keep water clean. Thank you.