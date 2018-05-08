UK Funk Collective Jungle Return With Two New Songs

British funk outfit Jungle unveiled their first new music since 2014, sharing two tracks "Happy Man" and "House in L.A." Both cuts will appear on Jungle's forthcoming second LP, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.

Related Jungle: From Viral Stars to Reluctant Frontmen "We're in an age where people are so, 'It's all about this lead singer,' and there aren't many groups around that are just about a collective sort of spirit"

"Happy Man" finds Jungle crafting an understated pop gem out of snappy percussion and an array of glittering synths. The group's core duo, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, along with singer Rudi Salmon layer the cut with angelic vocals and harmonies, their lyrics probing the false promises of an older generation: "Buy yourself a dream, how's it looking?/ Buy yourself a car and a house to live in/ Get yourself a girl, someone different/ Buy yourself a dream and it won't mean nothing."

The clip for "Happy Man" find Jungle in a studio setting, working on the track as well as sinking into a couch as they watch an old television. The clip introduces Jungle's newest member, Zangi, who can be seen dancing in the video.

Meanwhile, "House in L.A." is an immersive, psych-tinged ballad that grooves at a steady clip as Jungle grapple with sorrow and find solace in the Southern California sun. The accompanying clip fittingly captures the band at one such Los Angeles home, with the camera moving through the gorgeous locale in slow motion as one member dances on the roof.



Jungle notched a viral hit in 2013 with their first single, "Platoon," releasing their self-titled debut LP one year later. The group began recording their second album in Los Angeles and finished the record in London.

Jungle are set to kick off U.K. and European tour tonight, May 8th. The group will return to North America for a short trek that launches June 8th in Atlanta.