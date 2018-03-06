U2, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen Prep Record Store Day Releases

U2, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen are among the myriad artists prepping special releases for Record Store Day 2018. The annual event will be held April 21st at independent record stores around the world.

U2 are set to release a limited-edition 12-inch picture disc featuring two versions of their Songs of Experience track, "Lights of Home." Side A will boast the St. Peter's String version, while the B-side features the "Free Yourself/Beck Remix."

Swift will re-release three of her albums – Taylor Swift, 1989 and Fearless – on special colored vinyl, while Springsteen will reissue his 1995 Greatest Hits collection as a double-LP set pressed on red vinyl.

Grateful Dead fans will be able to pick up the band's live record Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 2/27/69 for the first time on vinyl. The four-LP set not only features the titular concert, but three other performances recorded that year. Jerry Garcia's fourth solo album, Run for the Roses, will also be re-released on black and orange marbled vinyl.

This year's Record Store Day ambassadors, Run the Jewels, detailed their big release, The Stay Gold Collectors Jewel Box, which is centered around a 12-inch vinyl EP etched with Marvel-branded art and featuring remixes and instrumentals of Run the Jewels 3 tracks "Kill Your Masters" and "Stay Gold." The record will come in a metal box designed to house all Run the Jewels vinyl, plus an RTJ slipmat and sticker.

Among the other major hip-hop releases are a vinyl version of Nas' performance of his seminal debut, Illmatic, with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, while the Notorious B.I.G.'s classic track, "Juicy," will be re-released on vinyl for the first time since 1994.



Other highlights include a 12-inch single from Courtney Barnett featuring two new tracks, "City Looks Pretty" and Sunday Roast," from her upcoming LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Pink Floyd will reissue an out-of-print mono mix of their debut album, Piper at the Gates of Dawn, while Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields will share a 12-inch single with new music.



Among the previously-announced Record Store Day titles are a Led Zeppelin seven-inch containing previously unreleased mixes of "Rock and Roll" and "Friends," three limited-edition David Bowie records and a Sufjan Stevens 10-inch single featuring his Oscar-nominated song from Call Me By Your Name, "Mystery of Love." A complete list of Record Store Day releases is available on the event's website.