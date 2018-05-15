U2 Detail Intimate Apollo Theater Concert

U2 will perform a special invitation-only concert at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater June 11th. SiriusXM will host the concert and broadcast the performance after it happens on channel 30.

The Apollo concert will be a much more intimate show than U2's ongoing Experience + Innocence world tour, which includes an augmented-reality section. The setlist will reportedly comprise cuts from the group's latest LP, Songs of Experience, alongside classics from their catalog. The last time U2 played a similarly-sized venue in New York City was their 2000 concert at Irving Plaza.

"New York City and the U2 band have a unique history," said Bono. "From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holiday and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest U.S. shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined. The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York's musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged 'Please Please Please' is not only a bucket list moment, it’s an incredible honor."

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Apollo show through an invitation sent via e-mail. Subscribers since April 25th, 2018 will also be able to enter to win a trip for two to New York to see the show.

The satellite radio giant has hosted several similar concerts at the Apollo over the years, starting in 2010 with Paul McCartney. Other artists to participate include Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, James Taylor and Guns N' Roses.

Following their Apollo gig, U2 will resume the North American leg of their Experience + Innocence, which is set to wrap July 3rd at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.