U2 Plan Vinyl Reissues for 'Pop,' 'All That You Can't Leave Behind'

U2 will reissue three of their releases on vinyl in April when the Irish rockers deliver new editions of 1997's Pop, 2000's All That You Can't Leave Behind and the 1985 EP Wide Awake in America.

All three reissues, which have been remastered and pressed on 180-gram vinyl, will come packaged in sleeves that faithfully reproduce the original release's artwork as well as a download card for each album. The 2-LP Pop and All That You Can't Leave Behind will also come with a lyric booklet.

Originally released to only North America and Japan, the four-song Wide Awake in America EP feature two live tracks ("A Sort of Homecoming" and "Bad" from the band's Unforgettable Fire Tour in 1984) and two B-sides ("The Three Sunrises" and "Love Comes Tumbling") from "The Unforgettable Fire" 12" single.

All three reissues, available to preorder now through U2's online store, arrive on April 13th.

In December 2017, U2 released their 14th studio album Songs of Experience, the follow-up to 2014's Songs of Innocence.