U-God Reps Wu-Tang Clan Around the World in 'Epicenter' Video

U-God represents Wu-Tang Clan across the globe in his eye-popping "Epicenter" video. Fellow Wu-Tang members Raekwon and Inspectah Deck appear in the digitally enhanced clip, laying down their verses in exotic locales.

Related Wu-Tang's U-God Details Clan's Fracture in Revealing Book Excerpt "Right now, it just looks like the Wu brothers are not on the same page, going at each other’s throats, missing shows, and all that," rapper writes

The video opens with U-God driving a motorcycle on a deserted, lightning-lit road and cuts to the emcee riding a snowmobile through the sky. Later on, Inspectah Deck rides in a helicopter and rolls some dice near the Great Sphinx of Giza, while Raekwon holds court near the Eiffel Tower. Wu-Tang associate Scotty Wotty also appears, delivering his verse from a ship decorated with a Wu flag.

In a statement, U-God called the "Epicenter" clip "one of [his] most creative visuals to date." “We went wild with our imaginations to make a video that had no creative boundaries," he said. "I believe it ranks up there with some of the CLAN's early videos which were so cutting edge and push the envelope to the max.”

The DJ Lantern-produced "Epicenter" appears on U-God's recently issued fifth solo LP, Venom, which also features a guest spot from Method Man. The album accompanies the rapper's new memoir, RAW: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan, which documents his life and ascent to fame with the acclaimed New York hip-hop crew.

In a revealing excerpt from the book, U-God details how the group's "all for one" mentality and "mastermind" RZA's controversial business decisions pushed the Wu-Tang Clan into disarray. "Right now, it just looks like the Wu brothers are not on the same page, going at each other's throats, missing shows, and all that," he writes. "But, to me, it’s really years of BS catching up to RZA. See, he put his family in charge of shit, and for years, we would go on the road but the money came up short."