Watch Tyler, the Creator Rap New Song '435' in Makeshift Tour Video

Tyler, the Creator unveiled a swaggering new song, "435," that clocks in at just 90 seconds.

The brief track boasts a soulful beat and finds Tyler throwing down a string of punchlines like, "Commes des on that hombre/ Haters with the long face/ New whip is Pirelli tire'd like a long day." Tyler also shared a Luis "Panch" Perez-directed video for "435," in which he spits the track in a recording studio.

On Twitter, Tyler said he recorded "435" during a stop in Philadelphia on his most recent tour. He noted, "this is not an indication of how future things will sound."

"435" marks the latest standalone track from Tyler, the Creator, following his March single "Okra," an old demo, "Rose Tinted Cheeks" and a freestyle over Drake's "Bring It Back." Last year, Tyler released his fourth studio album, Flower Boy, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. The rapper will play a handful of festivals this summer, including stops at Sasquatch, Lollapalooza and Afropunk.