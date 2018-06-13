Hear Troye Sivan's New Party Jam With Ariana Grande, 'Dance to This'

Troye Sivan hosts a house party for two with "Dance to This," his upbeat new song with Ariana Grande.

Related Pop Star Troye Sivan on Why Coming Out Was His Best Career Decision Australian singer, actor and YouTube star reflects on his experience coming out publicly, and how that affected his career and his art

"Under the kitchen lights, you still look like dynamite/ And I want to end up on you," the duo sing over flickering drum machines, feathery synth pads and a chiming guitar lick. "We don't need no place to go, just put on the radio/ You know what I want to do." The tightly arranged R&B-pop track builds to an atmospheric bridge with massive drums.

In a statement about the single, Sivan emphasized the song's stay-at-home theme, noting, "[It's] about that moment when you feel like you've been to enough house parties or events, and staying home and, like, making out in the kitchen and cooking dinner sounds like a much, much better alternative."

"Dance to This" will appear on the Australian singer-songwriter's upcoming second LP, Bloom, out August 31st. The album also features previously issued singles "My My My!," "The Good Side" and "Bloom."

Sivan will promote the record with an August 4th concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, followed by a full North American tour that launches September 21st in Irving, Texas.

The pop star, who recently performed "My My My!" with Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl, made his Saturday Night Live debut earlier this year to perform that track along with ballad "The Good Side."

